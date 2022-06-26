News channel shows viewers how to steal fuel, video goes viral

A video of a news channel teaching viewers how to steal fuel from cars is going viral across social media platforms.

In the segment, the reporter explained how the technique can be mastered.

“It’s not something terribly complicated… you don’t even need a special tube, even a hose for balconies will do,” the station’s reporter Costas Stamou said during ERT’s morning news programme Syndeseis on Wednesday.

After demonstrating the method, a car repairman then points out where a car’s fuel tank can alternatively be pierced to steal the contents.

“Are you guys in your right mind? Giving people tips on stealing gasoline?” commented one user on Twitter.

“After the tutorial on two ways to easily steal gasoline, ERT is now preparing new how-to’s on how to open locks and steal wallets,” jibed another.

The now viral video mixed by Greek satirical website Luben had been viewed over 170,000 times by Thursday. Another 32,500 saw the original segment on Twitter.

Related – VIRAL: Thieves steal over 1,000 gallons diesel from petrol pump using a minivan

Fuel prices have steadily climbed in Greece in recent months, with simple unleaded at over 2.37 euros ($2.50) per litre on average in Athens on Wednesday, and over 2.50 euros on Rhodes and neighbouring islands.

Greek authorities have resisted calls to cut tax on fuel, opting instead for 30-50 euro subsidies to less well-off car and motorcycle owners.

Comments