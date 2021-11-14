Viral news: Man dresses up seat to look like a passenger

A man from the New York state of the United States was handed a driving ticket for dressing his seat like a passenger just so he could drive in a high occupancy lane, a foreign news agency reported.

The Suffolk County Police disclosed the incident on their Instagram page while sharing its picture.

“One driver’s attempt to avoid rush hour traffic backfired this morning,” the caption read. “Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Community Support Unit Officer Cody Exum was on the westbound Long Island Expressway, east of Deer Park Avenue, just before 9 a.m. when he noticed the passenger in a vehicle in the HOV lane didn’t look quite right.”

SCP added: “Officer Exum pulled over the vehicle and observed the front seat passenger was not a passenger at all.”

The police mentioned that the front seat was dressed in a way that it could be seen as a person wearing a jacket that was pulled over the seat along with a hat and hood on the headrest.

“The driver was issued a ticket for the HOV occupancy violation and sent on his way…in one of the other three lanes of travel.”

These kinds of incidents are common when it comes to attempting to drive in the High Occupancy Lanes.

A man from Arizona attempted to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger to try and drive on a carpool lane. He made an attempt to avail an HOV lane for commuting.

The dummy, tied to a passenger seat with a yellow rope, wore a bucket hat.