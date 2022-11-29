FIFA World Cup: Neymar’s lookalike tricks fans, video goes viral

A video of Brazil star footballer Neymar’s doppelganger having his pictures and videos taken during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bahrain is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on Twitter showed the Paris Saint Germain player’s lookalike Eigon Oliver walking on a street in Doha. The football fans, mistaking him for the athlete, took pictures and videos of him.

Neymar was spotted walking around Doha 👀🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/DSRoDZmbsU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Neymar was ruled out of the match against Switzerland at Stadium 974 because of an ankle ligament injury.

Related – Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of FIFA World Cup group stage with ankle injuries

According to a foreign news agency, the doppelganger came to the venue to trick the fans on purpose. He also got a tattoo on his neck as the one Neymar has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

It was unclear if he was enjoying VIP protocol or asked to leave after being caught in the act.

Brazil fans thought they were taking a selfie with Neymar 😅 pic.twitter.com/kJ1po1cjqM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2022

Brazil, on the other hand, qualified for the FIFA World Cup last 16 staged with two consecutive wins from as many Group G matches.

The five-time champion started its campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Serbia. They advanced to the next stage after beating Switzerland 1-0.

Their final group stage match is against Cameroon on December 3rd.

Comments