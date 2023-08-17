27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Nick Jonas falls off stage during performance

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video capturing the moment in which the American singer, songwriter and actor – Nick Jonas – fell off the stage while performing during a Jonas Brothers concert.

The video of the moment has surfaced on social media and is swiftly going viral.

During the performance, the video captured Nick’s tumble offstage. As he neared the stage’s edge, he stumbled. Demonstrating remarkable resilience, he swiftly regained composure and resumed performing.

The Jonas Brothers recently embarked on a tour. They have already enthralled audiences in the States with several concerts since the tour began.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.