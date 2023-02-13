Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Web Desk

Nida Khan breaks the internet with latest pictures

Actor Nida Khan won the internet with pictures of her in a yellow shalwar kurta on the social media application Instagram.

Nida Khan posted the elegant pictures on her Instagram account. She wrote a heartfelt caption that read, “Like a lotus bathed in dirt, some people are drenched in pain, but you could never tell by the way they blossom 🌸🌼”

 

The actor’s thousands of fans liked her latest pictures. They penned heartfelt comments.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘ star takes to the interactive platform to share her pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

Recently, she posted pictures of her in a red sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.

 

“Somewhere between holding on and letting go, I lost a piece of me 🥀” the caption read.

The celebrity has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her works in series ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat‘, ‘Main Hari Piya‘ and ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘.

Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘ told the story of a girl named Rabi (Neelam Muneer) who had to prove her innocent in her husband Mateen’s (Shuja Asad) death.

