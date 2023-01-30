Nida Khan rocks white shalwar kameez in latest pictures

Actor Nida Khan’s mindblowing pictures in white shalwar kameez are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures show her posing before the camera in the stylish shalwar kameez. In the caption, she wrote, “Maybe the place where sorrow has seeped into my heart is where I’ll reap joy someday too 🥀”

The four-picture photo album garnered thousands of likes and heartwarming comments from netizens.

Nida Khan has millions of fans on social media platforms thanks to her contribution to the acting and modelling industries. The actor opens up about her personal and professional life through interviews.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her dressed in a pair of black pants, paired with a brown animal print top. Her enthralled netizens with a stunning click of her in a maroon suit too.

Moreover, the video of her reenacting the “Looking like 10/10 + 10 minus nothing add everything that’s me” lines by rapper King Caro also made rounds on social media.

On the acting front, she was last seen in ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘ where she played the negative role of Sara.

She gave impressive performances in projects ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat‘, ‘Main Hari Piya‘ and others got rave reviews.

