‘I am never on my way home’: Nida Khan

Actor Nida Khan won social media again with pictures of her in a red and black outfit.

Nida Khan shared her elegant picture on the social media application Instagram. Her picture gallery showed her posing before the camera wearing a red sweater.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the photo gallery.

The caption read, “I am never on my way home, I’ve always been home ~ I am home.”

Nida Khan, who made a name in the showbiz industry in a short space of time, is a social media darling. She takes to the interactive platform to share her pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

The celebrity has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her works in serials ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat‘, ‘Main Hari Piya‘ and ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘.

‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘ told the story of a girl named Rabi (Neelam Muneer) who had to prove her innocence in her husband Mateen’s (Shuja Asad) death.

Comments