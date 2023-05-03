Nida Khan wins social media with latest pictures

Actor Nida Khan is winning hearts with her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram.

Nida Khan posted her clicks on her Instagram account. She was dressed in a dashing blue kurta shalwar.

The ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘ star wrote an interesting caption. The celebrity stated, “I want what’s best for him and it’s ‘Me’.”

Instagrammers posted heartfelt reactions to her post. They heaped praise on her looks with their comments.

A user wrote she is very beautiful while another stated it was “superb”.

The ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘ star frequently breaks the internet with elegant visuals of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

Previously, she turned heads with clicks of her in a yellow outfit. Moreover, the pictures of her in an orange kurta went viral.

On the professional front, the celebrity has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her works in series ‘Saza-e-Ishq‘, ‘Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat‘, ‘Main Hari Piya‘ and ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘ have been praised.

‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘ told the story of a girl named Rabi (Neelam Muneer) who had to prove her innocence in her husband Mateen’s (Shuja Asad) death.

