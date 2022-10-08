Nimra Khan flaunts glamourous looks in latest pictures

Actor Nimra Khan took social media by storm with her chic looks in her new picture which is going viral.

The ‘Bhool‘ actor was wearing a stunning white outfit in the viral picture on social media application. The caption read, “Bonita la vida (Life is beautiful)”.

Her social media post became an instant hit. The application’s users came up with heartfelt comments. Many netizens agreed with what she wrote as the caption.

“Yes. Life is very beautiful”

“Beautiful ❤️🔥❤️”

“Biggest fan”

“Pretty girl”

“SO NICE”

She shares pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and professional endeavours with her millions of Instagram followers. Moreover, she also replies to fans’ questions during interactive sessions.

Earlier, the pictures of her in a white top and blue jeans turned heads.

This year’s Eid-ul-Azha became special for her when Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt sent her Eidi.

The celebrity shared a small video of her online interaction with the ‘Vaastav‘ actor on Instagram. However, we could not figure out what they discussed with each other as the original audio was replaced with music.

The celebrity has worked in many hit dramas with ‘Rishta Anjana Sa‘ and ‘Bhool‘ being some of them.

