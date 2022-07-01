Noor Zafar Khan reveals her crush

Actor Noor Zafar Khan said she has a crush on Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves in an interactive session on Instagram.

The actor, who is the elder sister of fellow celebrity Sarah Khan, answered questions from fans in an interactive session.

When asked who her crush was, she answered by sharing a picture of The Matrix actor.

Noor Zafar Khan said the question of when she would get married is the one she faces the most. When a fan asked her if she uses beauty treatments for her looks, she said denied it by saying she is natural.

The actor called her niece Alyana Falak her best friend.

Noor Zafar Khan has quite a fanbase on the picture and video-sharing outlet. She has more than 2.6 million followers. She uses the platform to share personal pictures along with those from shoots and projects’ behind the scenes.

Viral: Noor Zafar Khan wows fans with ethic glam

Earlier, she posted pictures of herself in a pink top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

The actor is one of the top names in the younger generation of the Pakistani industry. She started working as a model and soon made her way to the dramas.

Comments