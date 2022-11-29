Noor Zafar Khan’s latest picture goes viral

A picture of actor and model Noor Zafar Khan is going viral on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral picture saw Noor Zafar Khan flaunting elegance in a bridal outfit. Thousands of Netizens complimented the click with likes and comments.

Many social media users stated Noor Zafar Khan would look beautiful bride if wearing the outfit.

Noor Zafar Khan has millions of followers. She shares pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours. Earlier, she posted snaps of her photoshoots in which she wore a blue outfit.

The actor has proved her mettle in the acting and modelling industries both. She has worked on many successful projects and telefilms.

The celebrity also holds interactive sessions with fans on social media platforms.

During a question and answer session, the celebrity revealed the question of when she would get married is the one she faces the most. When a fan asked her if she uses beauty treatments for her looks, she denied it by saying she is natural.

Moreover, the actor said she has a crush on Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves.

