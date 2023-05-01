Nooreh Shahroz’s cute video with sister Zahra goes viral

An adorable video of actor Shahroz Sabzwari’s daughters Nooreh Shahroz and Syeda Zahra Shahroz is going viral on the social media application.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The cute clip showed the little ones cutely dressed for Eidul Fitr. Nooreh told Zahra to say “Eid Mubarak” in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani Celebrities 🍃 (@pkcelebritiespage)

Thousands of Instagram users have liked and seen the video.

For those unversed, Nooreh Shahroz is the only daughter of Syra Yousuf with former husband Shahroz Sabzwari. The two parted ways in March 2020 citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason. He later married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal in May in an intimate nikah ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Syeda Zahra earlier last year.

Earlier, showbiz A-lister Syra Yousuf spoke about her daughter Nooreh’s bond with half-sister Syeda Zahra Shahroz.

In a recent outing at a digital show, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ star finally addressed the repeatedly questioned bond shared by both daughters.

Relatable – Whole credit of Nooreh’s ‘tarbiyat’ goes to Syra: Shahroz Sabzwari

Speaking about the heartwarming bond shared by the Sabzwari girls, Yousuf said, “You know all of her [Nooreh] friends have siblings and even Alishba [Yousuf’s eldest sister], she has two kids, so she has seen siblings everywhere and she wanted one.”

When the show host brought up the videos of the girls which often make rounds on social media, the celebrity remarked, “I don’t think we should pollute the minds of children. They are innocent, they are pure and we should keep it that way.”

Comments