Norwegian man wakes to find cargo ship in his yard

BYNESET: In a shocking viral incident, residents of Byneset, near Trondheim Fjord, were alarmed early on May 23 when a Norwegian cargo ship unpredictably ran aground in their residential area.



According to the reports, Johan Helberg, the homeowner, was sleeping when his neighbour, Jostein Jørgensen, urgently rang his doorbell and called his phone to alert him to the big ship outside.

The Norwegian cargo ship, known as NCL Salten, narrowly missed Helberg’s house by just a few meters. If it had struck a nearby rocky outcrop, the result could have been severe.

Jørgensen, who woke up moments before the incident, rushed outside upon hearing the ship approaching at full speed.