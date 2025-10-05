Train turns into battlefield as two men trade blows in viral video

A viral video from India’s capital, New Delhi, has captured a shocking brawl inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach, turning the train into what many online users are calling a “wrestling arena.”

The viral video, now circulating widely on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows two men exchanging punches and kicks after a heated argument. The 23-second clip was reportedly filmed by a fellow passenger and shared by an account named Ghar Ke Kalesh.

In the viral video, one of the men can be seen falling near the train’s gate while shouting at the other not to use abusive language. The fight quickly escalates, with passengers attempting to separate the pair as the confrontation grows more aggressive.

Kalesh b/w Uncle and a guy inside delhi metro. pic.twitter.com/xt6NMKi5F1 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 2, 2025



According to reports, the coach was nearly full when the altercation broke out. The viral video has already racked up more than 250,000 views, drawing hundreds of reactions. Some users expressed concern over the frequent rise of such incidents in Delhi Metro, while others reacted with humour.

“A very normal day in Delhi Metro,” one user commented sarcastically, while another wrote, “Something extraordinary happens there every day.” Others lamented the loss of civility, with one remarking, “Humanity is gradually diminishing.”

The viral video has once again sparked discussion over passenger behaviour and public safety inside Delhi Metro trains. In August, another viral video from the Delhi Metro showed two women in a physical fight over a seat, involving slaps, punches, and hair-pulling before other commuters intervened.

With each new viral video, the Delhi Metro appears to be gaining a reputation not just as a mode of transport, but as an unexpected stage for public confrontations.

Also Read: Woman uses tech skills to send 21 hoax bomb threats over love rejection

Earlier, in a shocking and viral case of obsessive love, 21 hoax bomb threats were made across India. A woman from Chennai, India, allegedly driven by one-sided affection for a male colleague, used her technical knowledge to create panic on a national scale.

Her actions quickly became viral, raising alarm and outrage across social media and news platforms.

According to India TV News, the 30-year-old woman, Rene Joshilda, was a robotics engineer and worked as a senior consultant at a top firm.