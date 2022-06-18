Viral: Old man provides free petrol to citizens in Karachi

KARACHI: An old man from Orangi Town area of Karachi is being hailed for providing free petrol to motorcyclists and rickshaw drives amid rising inflation, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, an old man has provided free petrol worth Rs700 to almost 90 motorcyclists and rickshaw driver at a petrol pump in Orangi Town No.5.

Some citizens made videos of the old and shared on social media, which went viral. In the viral video, the old man can be seen holding a list of almost 90 motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers to whom he intended to provide free fuel worth Rs700.

There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan. This is the reason 👇🏼 https://t.co/TM8lpDRgTn pic.twitter.com/Byli7LUtu8 — Ammad Yousaf (@AmmadYousaf) June 18, 2022

Sources have told ARY News that after providing free people to the citizens, the old man left the petrol pump and no one has been able to contact him so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent government has increased the prices of petroleum products for third time within two-month tenure. Recently, the petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs24 and Rs59 per litre respectively.

After the increase in the prices of petroleum products, the government is being criticized by the citizens and social media users are also making memes and mocking the ministers.

