Ontario eatery sets 81-foot kebab wrap record attempt

ONTARIO: A local restaurant on Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ontario, named ‘Smokies BBQ’, is the talk of the town by making a Guinness World Record with an astonishing culinary masterpiece, which is an 81-foot-long ground viral beef kebab wrap.

The extraordinary record was made on Wednesday, with the beef kebab wrap carefully measured and then sliced into 1-foot portions for public serving.

If Guinness World Records officially recognises the attempt, Smokies BBQ will become the first local restaurant to hold the title for the longest ground viral beef kebab wrap.

“We are the ones who attempted it first time,” said Smokies BBQ owner Tigran Kadevchyan in an interview. “I feel like we set the bar pretty high. Eighty feet is not bad, you know what I mean? And there is still room to grow; we’ll come back stronger again.”

Kadevchyan originally wanted to make a 100-foot wrap, but they found that not having enough time to prepare and the wrap getting smaller while cooking changed the final size.

However, the team is not giving up and is planning to try again next year, aiming for an impressive 200-foot wrap.

The event caught the interest of the local community and was seen as a fun moment for everyone, with the wrap being shared with attendees after it was measured.

