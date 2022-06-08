Orangutan tries to pull man inside cage, video goes viral

A video of an orangutan trying to pull a man inside its cage in Indonesia is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed the animal named Tina inside her cage. Hasan Arifin approached the monkey who caught him. The man struggled to free himself from the monkey.

He called his friend to help him. However, he backed off when the orangutan tried to hold onto him. The irritated monkey then grabbed his leg with pulled him towards it.

The victim screamed for help while his friend tried to kick the orangutan to save him. However, Tina still held on to him with her grip continued to get stronger.

His friend then tried to pull him from his waist. He finally got free just before the monkey could bite him.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the clip.

All fun and games till u find out a Orangutan’s wing span pic.twitter.com/wDdrZ9qd4B — XAION (@xaion_sr) June 7, 2022

He was only trying to give him a heads up: pic.twitter.com/TaJE2ItjFv — 🍀 JB Celtic *the Saint ⚜️* (@YoFavCuz) June 7, 2022

It was wraps after he grabbed that leg — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) June 7, 2022

Worlds weakest 2 kicks like what 😂 u gotta stomp on it or sum — 🥶⃤ (@AjSwagler) June 7, 2022

The video has at least 18 million views with millions of likes and thousands of retweets.

