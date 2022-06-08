Thursday, June 9, 2022
Web Desk

Orangutan tries to pull man inside cage, video goes viral

A video of an orangutan trying to pull a man inside its cage in Indonesia is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed the animal named Tina inside her cage. Hasan Arifin approached the monkey who caught him. The man struggled to free himself from the monkey. 

He called his friend to help him. However, he backed off when the orangutan tried to hold onto him. The irritated monkey then grabbed his leg with pulled him towards it.

The victim screamed for help while his friend tried to kick the orangutan to save him. However, Tina still held on to him with her grip continued to get stronger.

His friend then tried to pull him from his waist. He finally got free just before the monkey could bite him.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the clip.

The video has at least 18 million views with millions of likes and thousands of retweets.

