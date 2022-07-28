Viral: Over 30 students vaccinated with one syringe

SAGAR: In a shocking incident, over 30 students in India’s Madhya Pradesh were administered Covid-19 jabs with a single syringe.

The incident took place in a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, where a vaccination camp for students was organised and a nursing student was deployed for inoculation.

When the vaccination was underway, father of a student noticed that the nurse was not changing syringe. Jitendra Rai, who was vaccinating the children, told journalists that he was only given one syringe by the health department.

“I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials (vaccines and other kits) gave single syringe,” said the nursing student.

The parents of all students who were vaccinated at the camp demanded action against the nurse. When state officials reached the school, Jitendra Rai was missing from the school and his phone was turned off.

Later, an FIR was registered for negligence and violating the Central government’s ‘one needle, one syringe’, only one time pledge. Meanwhile, the police has also started an inquiry against the official responsible for dispatching equipment for the vaccination drive.

India is the second country after China to have crossed the two-billion Covid vaccines mark. According to India’s health ministry, 98% of adults have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, while 90% have been fully vaccinated.

