Viral: Cute owl surprises netizens with surreal head rotation

A recent video of a cute owl rotating its head 270 degrees while looking at the camera has gone viral over social media.

In the video, the Owl can be seen curiously looking at the camera and rotating his head anti-clockwise first and then in the opposite direction. The video has taken internet users by surprise and has gone viral.

The video shared over Twitter was captioned “Cute”.

The video was shared over a Twitter account named @AmazingNature00 on April 6 2022. The video has gathered over 243,000 views and over 15,000 likes since it was shared at 6:30 pm on April 6.

It is to be noted that owls can rotate their heads 270 degrees.

Social media users were amazed at the head rotation of the owl, one of them said that he felt dizzy watching the owl rotate its head like this.

Another user said replied, “OH ABSOLUTELY BUT I STILL DON’T WANT TO MEET THEM AT NIGHT.”

One more user said “WHAT SORCERY IS THIS! #HEDWIG❤️❤️👇”

