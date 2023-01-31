Mariam Ansari shares hilarious video on Instagram

Actor Mariam Ansari’s hilarious video is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The ‘Hook‘ actor shared the viral video on her Instagram account. She asked how many netizens could relate to what she was doing in the clip.

A post shared by Mariam Khan Ansari (@imariamansari)

“When he is everything you’ve ever dreamt of..until its time to sleep,” the text on the video read. Her latest social media post got thousands of likes and hilarious reactions.

Mariam Ansari, sister of the actor Ali Ansari, has millions of Instagram followers. She uploads snaps and clips of herself, family moments and professional happenings.

Here are some of her viral posts.

A post shared by Mariam Khan Ansari (@imariamansari)

A post shared by Mariam Khan Ansari (@imariamansari)

On the acting front, Mariam Ansari – wife of legendary cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan – has made a name in the acting industry. She is essaying the role of Resham in the ongoing drama ‘Hook‘ which is about love and revenge.

Her character is that of the sister of antagonist brothers Shaheer Illahi (Shahroz Sabzwari) and Jaafar Illahi (Faysal Qureshi).

Moreover, her hit dramas are ‘BadDua‘, ‘Mujhe Wida Kar‘, ‘Faryaad‘, ‘Aangan‘, ‘Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai‘, ‘Dil Lagi‘, ‘Ab Kar Meri Rafugari‘ and ‘Dil-e-Barbad‘.

