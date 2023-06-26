Cricketer Kainat Imtiaz joins Eidul Adha fun, video goes viral

Preparations for Eidul Adha are in full swing and Pakistani cricketer Kainat Imtiaz has also shared a video that showed that she is also fond of taking care of the sacrificial animals.

She posted a video of her giving a cold bath to her sacrificial bull. The actor said people should be sincere when performing the ritual of sacrificing animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi.

Her teammate Muneeb Ali Siddiqui lauded her gesture by saying, “Nice dhulai👏.. Job well done 👍😅 (Nice cleaning.. Job Well Done).”

Netizens prayed may Almighty Allah accept her sacrifice.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice is one of two Eid festivals observed by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim (A.S)’s willingness to sacrifice his own son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S)’s submission to Almighty Allah’s command to sacrifice his son was so dear that the act of sacrifice was mandated for all Muslims performing Hajj. Just when Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) was about to sacrifice his son, Almighty Allah ordered him to kill an animal instead. This tradition is being followed even today to keep the spirit of sacrifice alive.

Kainat Imtiaz, on the professional front, is one of the country’s most senior players. She made her international debut in a T20I against South Africa in Potchefstroom on October 16.

The medium pacer played 40 international fixtures (19 WODI, 21 WT20I) with 18 wickets and 271 runs to her name.