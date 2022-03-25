Lovely Pakistan-Australia Test series moments; video goes viral

The video of heartwarming moments from the three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan is viral.

Pakistan Cricket Board shared the clip on its social media channels.

“It’s a dream come true to have Cricket Australia in Pakistan,” the PCB wrote. “The two captains have led their squads superbly and given the fans lots of memories to cherish.”

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 25, 2022



The viral video showed Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan having fun with Steve Smith as he mimicked how the Australia batter leaves the balls.

In the three-match series, David Warner showed his lighter side. He displayed his dancing skills. His interaction with fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was part of the video also.

The moment of Sajid Khan and Hasan Ali like celebrations from Usman Khawaja and David Warner respectively were shown in the video.

His teammates congratulating the batting duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan for their performance were part of the video as well. The moment of Pakistan captain Babar Azam clapping for Usman Khawaja was in the video also.

The Green Caps hosted Australia for a Test series for the first time in 20 years. The visitors clinched the three-match series 1-0.

The first and second Tests, played in Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively, ended without a result.

