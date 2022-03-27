Kainat Imtiaz gets married; wedding pictures go viral

Pakistan women’s cricketer Kainat Imtiaz tied the knot on Saturday and her wedding pictures are viral.

The cricketer took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to share the post the wedding pictures.

“Nikkahfied ♥️” the caption read.”Meet Mr & Mrs Waqar Uddin 😇🙈 MashALLAH 🧿 Please say MashALLAH 🥰”

A picture saw her sign the nikkahnama. The newlyweds were seen holding hands in the other pictures.

Her fellow cricketers along with teammates and her fans congratulated her and wished them a happy life ahead.

MashaAllah Mubarak KT 🤩 — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) March 26, 2022

Mashallah, many many congratulations ❤️ — Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) March 26, 2022

MashaAllah 🧿 Mubarakk 🥰 — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) March 26, 2022

Mubarak kainat ❤ May u always smile like this . — Asmavia Iqbal (@AsmaviaIqbal16) March 26, 2022

Masha Allah congratulations — Sharjeel khan (@SharjeelLeo14) March 26, 2022

Congratulations☺️ — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) March 26, 2022

Mashallah bht bht mubarak ho — Saifullah Bangash (@BangashOfficial) March 26, 2022

The all-rounder is one of the most followed Pakistan cricketers on social media with millions of followers. She takes to the application to share pictures and videos of her training, performances and teammates.

Kainat Imtiaz has represented the national side in 30 games (15 WODI and 15 WT20I). The right-handed batter has 248 international runs and the right-arm medium pacer 15 wickets to her.

