WATCH: People attack each other with watermelon in pre-iftar fight

Afzal Khan serves as crime reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, people attacked each other with watermelon in Karachi after heated arguments on its rate.

The video of the messy fight is going viral on the internet.

It all started between the fruit seller and the buyers on the exorbitant rates of watermelon. After heated arguments, the buyers and the seller attacked each other with the watermelons during the fight.

During the flight enraged people also used sticks that resulted in injuries to two people.

The use of watermelon increases in summer especially in the Holy month of Ramazan. People love to have this fruit on their Iftar table but the prices of this and other commodities record sharp rise.

Read more: Pakistan witnesses 1.35pc increase in weekly inflation

Just two weeks after the newly elected government took charge, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded a notable 1.35 percent increase in the weekly inflation rate.

Following the 1.35 percent increase in the weekly inflation rate, the annual inflation rate has reached an alarming level of 32.89 percent, indicating a significant strain on the economy.

According to data released by the statistics department, the prices of 18 essential items have surged, whereas, 14 items witnessed a decrease, while the price of 23 products remains unchanged.

