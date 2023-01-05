Punjab man wears onion garland on wedding in protest

A groom in Pakpattan, Punjab, wore a garland of onions to attend his marriage ceremony to record protest against rising inflation in the area and the country.

According to details, the price of onions in Pakpattan’s neighboring village has increased to Rs 240 per kg, on which the groom named Mian Mohammad Asif, wore a necklace of onions instead of notes or flowers and came to get her bride.

Everyone was surprised to see the groom with a garland of onions. The video of the groom is going viral on various social media platforms.

It should be noted that inflation has reached its peak in Pakistan, the price of chicken meat has reached Rs620/kg, while the prices of onions are also touching sky-high.

The citizens have been demanding of the government to provide relief to the people by reducing the prices of essential items.

Comments