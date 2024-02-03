VIRAL: Moment Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach World Cup semi-final

The video of Pakistan’s winning moment in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six fixture against Bangladesh in South Africa is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its social media accounts, showed pacer Mohammad Zeeshan taking the wicket of Maruf Mridha to win the match at Benoni’s Willowmoore Park.

Pakistan secured their spot in the semifinal with a five-run win over Bangladesh.

Saad Baig’s side, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 155 in n 40.4 overs with Arafat Minhas top-scoring with 34 off 40 balls with four boundaries and a six to his name. Shahzaib Khan struck three fours on his way to 67-ball 26.

Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Paevez Jibon took four wickets each.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 150 in chase of the 156-run target. Ubaid Shah, brother of star Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, was the star performer with his sublime figures of 5-44. Ahmed Raza dismissed three batters.

Mohammad Shihab James was the highest scorer with 26 off 43 balls. His knock included three boundaries. Rohanat Doullah Borson and Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan scored 21 not out and 20 respectively.