Senators Saifullah Abro, Shahadat Awan trade barbs during meeting

ISLAMABAD: A heated exchange occurred during the Senate Standing Committee on Interior meeting, where Senator Saifullah Abro trade barbs with a fellow Senator Shahadat Awan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when Awan objected to Abro’s speech, leading to a bitter verbal confrontation.

During a heated exchange, Saifullah Abaro and Shahadat Awan traded sharp words, with Abaro going as far as to call Awan a “tout” and even threatening him to hit with a chair.

Meanwhile, despite objections, a bill to ban protests in Islamabad was passed.

The bill, introduced by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, faced reservations from the chairman of the committee, and Saifullah Abaro also opposed it.

However, it received support from Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who argued that F-9 Park cannot be used for political gatherings, as it is used by diplomats and investors.