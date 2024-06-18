WATCH: Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf loses his cool at a fan in USA

As Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) is officially knocked out from the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2024, the players are facing backlash from the fans due to the poor team performance during the event.

A video of an incident went viral on social media, in which a Pakistani fast bowler, Haris Rauf, can be seen having a heated argument with a trolling fan in the USA.

While strolling with his wife, Rauf was apparently confronted by a fan whose comments enraged the cricketer.

Despite efforts from his wife and friends to restrain him, Rauf charged towards the fan.

The confrontation, recorded on video, shows Rauf referring to the fan as “Indian hoga” (he must be Indian), to which the fan retorted, “Pakistani hoon” (I am from Pakistan).

The exchange escalated, with both parties trading expletives before others intervened to prevent any physical altercation.

Following the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the cricketer also posted a statement on his X – formetly twitter – hande, warning the fans not to bring the criticism of his performance to his parents or family.

Several key players, including captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, and Haris Rauf, have chosen to spend time in London with friends and family before returning to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan was performed far from their best in recent times and have also been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s.

Pakistan had a disastrous start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the USA in the Super Over.

The Green Shirts then succumbed to a frustrating six-run defeat against arch-rivals India in a blockbuster clash, that took place at a jam-packed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.

The former champions then finally got on the winning track when they registered a hard-fought seven-wicket victory over Canada, who won one out of three matches they have played thus far.