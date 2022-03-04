PAKvAUS: Imam-ul-Haq scores sublime century, video goes viral

The video of Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq scoring an unbeaten century against Australia in the first Test against Australia is viral.

The left-handed batter reached his century in 200 deliveries after hitting 13 boundaries and two sixes. The viral video was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the social media application Twitter.

Here’s how social media reacted to his Imam-ul-Haq’s sublime knock.

Brilliant 💯 against top class bowling atteck — Hemant Bhavsar 🇮🇳 (@hemantbhavsar86) March 4, 2022

Imam is great — Shoaib Mengal (@ShoaibM62889154) March 4, 2022

Now that’s a classy knock 💯🏏👏 — Nazia Sheikh (@n_sheikh007) March 4, 2022

Not slow 50 is good Sr in test Excellent knock 👏👏 — Zahid K (@ZahidK91176961) March 4, 2022

The host finished the opening day of the first Test in Rawalpindi at 245-1. Imam-ul-Haq was the top-scorer with 132 not out from 271 balls with 15 boundaries and two maximums.

Azhar Ali remained unbeaten on 64 from 165 balls after with four boundaries and a six to his name.

Opener Abdullah Shafique scored 105-ball 44 after hitting three fours and a six. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took the only wicket for Australia.

