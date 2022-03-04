Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

#PAKvAUS: Imam-ul-Haq scores sublime century, video goes viral

test

The video of Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq scoring an unbeaten century against Australia in the first Test against Australia is viral.

The left-handed batter reached his century in 200 deliveries after hitting 13 boundaries and two sixes. The viral video was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the social media application Twitter.

Here’s how social media reacted to his Imam-ul-Haq’s sublime knock.

The host finished the opening day of the first Test in Rawalpindi at 245-1. Imam-ul-Haq was the top-scorer with 132 not out from 271 balls with 15 boundaries and two maximums.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Azhar Ali remained unbeaten on 64 from 165 balls after with four boundaries and a six to his name.

Read More: Australia’s Pat Cummins calls Pakistan tour a “really special’ one

Opener Abdullah Shafique scored 105-ball 44 after hitting three fours and a six. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took the only wicket for Australia.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.