WATCH: Parents endanger kids for photo, spark outrage

The internet is filled with crazy videos and pictures, in which the people are seen endangering lives of others just for the sake to get some fame online.

A similar video went viral on social media platform, Instagram, which shows the stupidity of the parents who are forcing their children to get close to the open-mouthed crocodile on the roadside just to get some engagement online.

Remarkably, despite the children’s fear, parents are pressuring them to take photos with the fearsome predator.

The said video was shared on Instagram by an account named influencersinthewild, which will make you feel angry and sad.

It has been reported that the incident happened in Florida’s Everglades National Park where some people saw a crocodile on the side of the road and stopped to take pictures with it.

The video has been viewed by thousands of people so far and users are giving their changed reactions.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: