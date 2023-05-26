Saturday, May 27, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement video melts hearts

test

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha and their engagement video is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The engagement video captured the couple’s intimate moments and emotional speeches by their family members. 

Sanskriti & Arpit from Omega Productions on Vimeo.

Parineeti Chopra recited an engagement contract to her fiance.

“Engagement contract is as follows: Raghav, you have to say yes to all, and then we’ll see if this roka still stands tomorrow. I, Raghav Chadha, agree to the following… Number one, accept that Parineeti is always right.”

He responded by saying, “Correct. Correct.”

The ‘Ishaqzaade‘ star’s mother left her daughter in tears with her emotional speech.

“To know that your daughter is actually going to a person, who will look after her better than her father even could. I mean we love you Raghav. Thank you so much, thank you so much for getting an award in London,” she said.

Related – I don’t want my husband to be like my father: Parineeti Chopra 

Raghav Chadha hugged her.

Parineeti Chopra’s father Pawan along with brother Siddharth, actor-cousin Priyanka, fashion designer Manish Malhotra – who designed her dress – and Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal were in attendance. 

The engagement and roka ceremony was held as per Sikh traditions.   

Web Desk
+ posts

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.