29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

Watch: Passenger tries opening emergency hatchet during mid-flight

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video of a man trying to open the plane’s emergency hatchet during mid-flight in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The viral video was shared on the social media application X, formerly known as Twitter.

The viral clip showed the passengers and cabin crew subduing 41-year-old Debnath, who was seated next to the emergency hatchet of the IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Agartala.

An Indian news agency reported that the commuters tried to stop him but he kept trying to open it. According to the investigation, the passenger was under the influence of narcotics. He was arrested by the authorities. 

The incident happened a day after a passenger, identified as Manikandan, tried to open the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai before it was to go airborne. 

The airlines, in a statement, stated that Manikandan’s behaviour was termed as “unruly” by the passengers and cabin crew. 

He was handed to the police after landing in Chennai.

Related – Viral video: Passengers and flight crew have heated argument

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.