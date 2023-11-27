Passenger slams foreign airline over missing seat cushion

In an incident that went viral online in no time a passenger slammed IndiGo airline over a missing seat cushion.

A passenger encountered an unexpected issue during her flight from the Indian city of Pune to Nagpur earlier this week.

Upon boarding IndiGo flight number 6E-6798, a passenger named Sagarika Patnaik discovered that the cushion of her assigned seat, 10A, was missing.

Her husband, Subrat Patnaik told a media outlet that Sagarika was initially taken aback by the missing seat cushion and looked for it around.

She informed the cabin crew about the situation, but as the boarding process continued, she found herself standing in the aisle, causing inconvenience to other passengers. Eventually, a crew member resolved the issue by fetching a spare cushion from another seat.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Subrat expressed his dissatisfaction with the airline, questioning how the cushion could simply disappear and highlighted that such an oversight is not expected from IndiGo.

#Indigo !! #Flight 6E 6798 !! Seat no 10A ! Pune to Nagpur!!! Today’s status … Best way to increase profit 😢😢…Pathetic … pic.twitter.com/tcXHOT6Dr5 — Subrat Patnaik (@Subu_0212) November 25, 2023

The passenger did get an answer from IndiGo but it was far from satisfactory. “Hi, that’s certainly not good to see. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future. ”

However, Subrat further questioned the effectiveness of the pre-flight cleaning and inspection processes, noting that both the cleaning staff and the cabin crew failed to notice the missing cushion before boarding.