WATCH: Passenger slaps Pilot over flight delay

A video of the physical assault incident of an Indian Airline pilot, as he was explaining delays to a passenger, went viral on social media.

The video revealed that the passenger boarded the IndiGo flight – an Indian airline – physically assaulted the pilot as the flight got delayed.

The flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa faced some unexpected delays for several hours due to low visibility and fog on Sunday.

The video circulating on social media revealed that a man in a yellow hoodie raced up the last row and struck the flight’s co-pilot, Anup Kumar, who had replaced the previous crew due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations after several hours of delay.

The pilot filed a formal complaint against the passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, and was taken into custody shortly after the incident by the Indian police officials.