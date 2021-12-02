VIRAL: Passengers push plane plane off runway after tyre burst

A video of passengers and security officers pushing a plane off the runway of the Bajura Airport that is located in the Kolti village of Nepal.

A foreign news agency mentioned that a plane of the Tara Air got stranded after one of its tyres got burst as it was touching down the runway.

The pilot did manage to make a successful emergency landing but could not move the aircraft away from the strip.

As a result, other aircraft could not land nor take off due to the incident. This prompted the commuters and the officials to take the matters into their own hands.

Read More: Passengers try, fail to grab pigeons who got inside a plane

The viral video – that has over 50,000 views and close to 700 likes – sees 20 or so people dragging the plane away from the runaway in an attempt to restore order.

It was reported that the airport lacked infrastructure and support staff for dealing with the situation.

Here’s how social media reacted to the video.

World Strongest Championship हेर्नुस् त।😂😂 — Jagadish Shahi (@Jagadishahi1) December 1, 2021

Whoa — Ramraja Shrestha (@theramraja) December 2, 2021