Horrific: Pedestrian avoids horrific accident by inches, video goes viral

A heart-skipping video of a pedestrian avoiding a two-car collision by inches is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed three woman trying to cross a road. Two of them waited for the speeding cars to pass. The third, on the other hand, strolled to get to the other side without looking left or right.

Just when the woman was about to get to the median strip, a black sedan crashed into the white one which missed her by inches.

The female went back towards the two women.

The video of the accident got millions of views and thousands of likes from Instagram users. Netizens criticized the woman for her rash behaviour and blamed her for the incident.

A user wrote, “She should’ve run Oh My God why she strolling like she in a park 🤦‍♀️” while another stated, “N she uncrossed the road…genius.”

A third user wrote: “How STUPID can you be?!? OMG” while fourth stated, “The way she walks back all slow. She ruined many peoples day and I hope she gets held liable.”

