Watch: People climb walls like Spider-Man to help students cheat in exam

A shocking video of people scaling a school building like Spider-Man in India to help students cheat in board exams are going viral on social media.

A report by the Indian news agency stated that the bizarre incident took place in Nooh district of Haryana state. The viral video showed family members and friends of the students climbing the walls of Chandravati School to pass chits to their candidates.

The exam paper got allegedly leak and it prompted locals, who had accompanied the students to the examination centre, create a nuisance. They began climbing walls of the building to help the students pass via using unfair means.

The authorities took action after videos of the mass cheating made rounds on social media. Block Education Officer Dharampal told media that they would take action against those involved.

He added that education board will ask the police to deploy additional cops outside examination centres to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Related – Class 10 student finds new way of cheating during board exams It is pertinent to mention that bizarre cases of cheating in exams are frequently reported in the country. Earlier, a high-level medical examination in Kotkapura became a comedy spectacle after officials caught a man who came dressed as his girlfriend to give the exam on her behalf.

A report by India news agency NDTV stated that Angrez Singh turned up at Kotkapura’s DAV Public School for a multi-purpose health workers exam, conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, dressed as his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur on January 7, 2024.

He donned a ladies’ suit accompanied by a bindi, lipstick and red bangles. Moreover, he used fake voter and identification documents to appear in the exam on his lover’s behalf.

The report quoted Police saying that Angrez Singh was caught in the act when his fingerprints did not match those of Paramjit Kaur during the verification process.