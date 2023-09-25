Watch: Diamonds fall on road, people scramble to get them

A video of people trying to get their hands on diamonds that fell out of a man’s pocket on the road in India is going viral on social media.

An Indian news agency reported that the incident happened in Surat, India.

The age-restricted viral video showed people looking for diamonds that fell out of a businessman’s pocket in the Varacha Bazaar, which is known for buying and selling diamonds.

We can clearly see people searching for something that was missing. They also collected dust from the road and rummaged through it to find the jewels.

There was bad news for some who managed to find them. They found out the collected stones were actually “American Diamonds” i.e. artificial.

It turned out that someone pulled a prank and people fell for it.

It is pertinent to mention that people lose their belongings and money in the weirdest fashion and others take advantage of their predicament.

An Indian man was deprived of millions of rupees after a monkey went off with his money and threw it on the street.

An Indian news agency reported that a man, with the money wrapped in a towel, was accompanied by two others sitting in a public transport vehicle.

The monkey came inside the rickshaw and snatched the towel from the hands of the passenger before climbing a tree. The animal began to shale the towel after which the currency began to rain down the street.

The money’s owner managed to get his hands on the INR56,000 the remaining amount could not be retrieved as a suspect went off with the money.

