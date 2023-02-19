People fight over money at wedding, video goes viral

Videos of people fighting for money thrown by a man at his nephew’s wedding is going viral on Twitter.

The videos were uploaded by Kamit Solanki. A clip showed Karim Yadav – a former sarpanch of the Angol village in Mehsana city of India’s Gujrat state – throwing INR100 and INR500 from the rooftop.

The people scuffled with each other to collect as much money as possible.

Netizens were outraged by Karim Yadav’s display of wealth. They said it would have been better if he gave it to needy people.

This is not the first incident as showering money over a wedding is a common practice.

Earlier, Relatives and friends of a bridegroom spent around Rs1 million by showering wads of currency notes on his wedding guests in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab.

Visuals show several people throwing wads of currency into the air from the roof of a building, which come down spiralling while as many people standing on the ground having fishing nets with a long handle push and shove to catch as many notes as possible.

According to reports, close friends and relatives of the bridegroom spent a sum of one million rupees within a few minutes by showering money.

