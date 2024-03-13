People stunned after 10-foot mysterious monolith appears on hill

In a shocking incident that stunned people, a 10-foot giant metal structure, a mysterious monolith appeared on a hill out of nowhere.

Locals in the town spotted the block of steel – which is shaped like a giant Toblerone – on Hay Bluff over the weekend.

But it’s not the only mystery monolith – a string of sightings were reported in rural areas across Europe in 2020, including on the Isle of Wight and at the Merry Maidens stone circle in Cornwall.

Richard Haynes, who took photographs of the latest sighting while running on Hay Bluff, told a local media outlet that ‘I went off towards Hay Bluff towards where the trig point is and I looked over to my right.

‘I thought it looked a bit bizarre and might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater. But then realised it was way too tall and strange for that.

‘Then I went up to it and it was about 10-foot-tall at least and triangular, definitely stainless steel. It was hollow and I imagine pretty light. Light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground.

Richard said he runs the route often and had never seen the monolith before, and a friend who had been near the spot two weeks ago and said it wasn’t there then.

He added that ‘I did notice on Google that it’s popped up fairly recently and from what I can gather it disappears after a couple of days.’

But the latest monolith to pop up has led some to believe it was the work of aliens.

Others believe it’s an elaborate piece of undercover artwork, akin to Banksy’s bizarre works.