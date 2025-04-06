Galapagos tortoise hatchlings make historic debut at Zoo

In a viral groundbreaking milestone for conservation efforts, the Philadelphia Zoo in America has welcomed four Galapagos tortoises hatchlings for the first time in its 150-year history.



The viral parents, Mommy and Abrazzo, both nearly 100 years old, represent a significant achievement in breeding efforts for this critically endangered species.

The hatchlings, currently kept behind the scenes in the Reptile and Amphibian House, are receiving careful monitoring. They weigh between 70 and 80 grams—roughly the size of a chicken egg—and thrive under the zoo’s expert care.

“This is a monumental event for the Philadelphia Zoo and a beacon of hope for the future of Galapagos tortoises,” said Zoo President and CEO Jo-Elle Mogerman. “Mommy, who has been at the Zoo since 1932, has captivated visitors for decades, and now her legacy extends to the next generation.”

Philadelphia Zoo’s tortoise breeding program aligns with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species survival plan, ensuring genetic diversity among captive populations. Mommy, considered one of the most genetically valuable Galapagos tortoises, is also the oldest viral first-time mother of the Western Santa Cruz Galapagos species.

The last successful hatching of Galapagos tortoises at an AZA-accredited zoo occurred in 2019 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina. Other participating institutions in the breeding initiative include the San Diego Zoo, Zoo Miami, and the Honolulu Zoo.

With additional eggs still under observation, the Philadelphia Zoo remains hopeful that more hatchlings will soon emerge, contributing to the global conservation efforts of this iconic species.

