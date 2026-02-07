Viral: Phone battery explodes inside man's mouth

A young man’s apparently harmless act turned into a disaster as the phone battery he chewed on exploded after catching fire in his mouth.

Warning: The video in this story might be disturbing for some individuals- Viewer Discretion Advised

The video shows a young man standing inside a mobile phone repair shop, holding a loose battery while waiting at the counter.

At one point, he places the battery in his mouth and appears to bite down on it, seemingly unaware of the risk involved.

Seconds later, the battery ignites and explodes inside his mouth, sending flames outward. The man recoils in shock and throws the battery away as he stumbles backwards. The burning battery lands near the shop counter, continuing to spark.

The shopkeeper is then seen attempting to remove the battery from the area but struggles as flames continue to flare. The entire sequence unfolds in a matter of seconds, leaving the shop in panic.

Lithium-ion batteries are highly sensitive to physical damage. If crushed, pierced, or tampered with, they may short-circuit and release intense heat along with flammable gases. This chain reaction can quickly escalate into an explosion. Experts describe this process as thermal runaway, where the battery essentially fuels its own fire.