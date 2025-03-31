Footballer’s viral photo sparks bizarre zombie bite claims

A viral photo of footballer Jens Odgaard’s neck injury had fans joking that he had been bitten by a zombie.

The viral photo was taken during Bologna’s match against Venezia on Saturday, showing a large red mark on the back of the striker’s neck.

As the viral photo spread online, wild theories emerged, with some comparing the mark to a shark bite and others insisting it looked like something out of a horror film.

Despite the attention on his injury, the 25-year-old striker delivered a strong performance, helping Bologna secure a 1-0 victory.

The win kept them ahead of Juventus in the fight for a top-four spot, but it was the viral photo of Odgaard’s neck that stole the headlines.

One curious fan posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Is that a tattoo or a shark bite on Jens Odgaard’s neck?” Another added: “What is that thing? A zombie bite?”

The debate continued as DAZN’s cameras repeatedly focused on the injury during the match, making the viral photo even more talked about.

To put an end to the speculation behind viral photo, Odgaard took to Instagram after the game to clarify the situation. “It’s just a medicine I’m using for my neck, nothing serious,” he explained.

One relieved fan responded: “Good to know. You had us worried for a while. There were some crazy theories floating around.”

Odgaard, the footballer behind viral photo has been an important player for Bologna this season, scoring six goals in 25 league games.

He joined the club in the summer of 2023 after playing for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. While his football skills have impressed many, it was the viral photo of his mysterious injury that became the biggest talking point of the weekend.

