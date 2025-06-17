Watch: PIA pilot captures video of Iran’s missile flying towards Israel

ISLAMABAD: A pilot captured a video from the cockpit showing Iran’s ballistic missiles flying towards Israel.

The video was shot by a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during a flight. The video, which quickly went viral online, shows bright streaks of light cutting through the night sky, believed to be the missiles in flight.

According to airline sources, the incident took place during a PIA flight from Jeddah to Pakistan. While the aircraft was flying over Saudi airspace near Dammam city, Iran’s ballistic missiles were observed crossing the same airspace en route to Israel.

At that moment, the pilot recorded the scene from the cockpit. The area where this was filmed is very close to Iran’s border.

Sources said that these ballistic missiles do not pose a threat to commercial aircrafts, as they travel at very high altitudes, well above regular flight paths.

Earlier, Images and videos have emerged showing widespread destruction across various parts of Israel following Iran’s missile attacks.

Iran launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Israel in retaliation for airstrikes that killed over 70 Iranian citizens, including senior military officials.

According to Israeli media reports, at least four people were killed and more than 70 others injured in the Iranian strikes.

Photos and videos from the aftermath show widespread destruction across parts of Israel, with several buildings reduced to rubble. Rescue teams have pulled numerous individuals from the debris.The Times of Israel reported scenes of fear and chaos as Iranian missiles struck the central areas of the country, leaving behind significant damage and casualties.