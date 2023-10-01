Picture of lion enjoying view of Arabian Sea goes viral 

In an incident that went viral on the internet, a lion can be seen standing in the Arabian Sea and enjoying the view.

The picture shows a lion enjoying tides in Arabian Sea on the shore in the Indian state of Gujarat. The pictures reflects a scene from a Hollywood movie Narnia. It has fascinated all young adults who grew up watching the film.

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The captivating picture was shared by a man named Parveen Kaswan on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Parveen compared it to an image from the movie Narnia, where a lion stands in front of the sea during the climax.

When #Narnia looks real. A lion king captured enjoying tides of Arabian Sea on Gujarat coast. Courtesy: CCF, Junagadh. pic.twitter.com/tE9mTIPHuL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 1, 2023

“When Narnia seemed real. A lion king was captured while enjoying the tides of the Arabian Sea on the coast of Gujarat. Polite: CCF, Junagadh,” he wrote.

Recently, a video of a lion roaming on the streets with commuters locking themselves in their cars to save themselves from an attack is going viral on the social media application X, formerly known as Twitter.