Sania Mirza wins social media with latest picture

The latest picture of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral across social media platforms.

The star player has arrived in Australia for her final major before retiring from Tennis and she posted her first selfie from Down Under on the photo and video sharing application on Thursday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Layers. We all have them. Grateful,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the solo selfie, sporting a casual look. She wore a basic white Nike tee with her favourite ‘You can’t handle the truth’ cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The celebrity also put on some dainty jewels and had her sunnies on the t-shirt in the shared snap.

The viral photo was loved by social users and received thousands of likes from Instagrammers within a couple of hours.

It should be noted here that the Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, in addition to viral online trends, featuring her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Meanwhile, on the career front, India’s former doubles world number one, said she will call time on her career aged 36 after next month’s Dubai Tennis Championships after her 2022 retirement plans were delayed due to injury.

Mirza, regarded as her country’s greatest women’s tennis player, has won six Grand Slam doubles titles and will compete in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she bagged the women’s doubles crown in 2016.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pen sweetest birthday wishes for Vamika

She will compete alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina at the Australian Open, which begins on January 16, before bidding farewell to the sport.

Comments