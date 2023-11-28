Viral pictures of Kohistan girl killed for honour were ‘fake’: minister

KOHISTAN: In a shocking development, caretaker KP Information Minister Feroz Jamal Kaka Khel revealed that the pictures of a young girl from Kohistan, who was killed for honour, were doctored and posted on fake social media accounts, ARY News reported.

According to the caretaker KP minister, the father killed his daughter over doctored images and had been arrested by local police.

He further said that police have launched action against individuals spreading fake images on social media accounts.

The issue came to light after the girl was allegedly killed by her father and other male family members for honour a few days after her fake pictures went viral on social media.

On Nov 24, DPO Mukhtiar Tanoli said, one of the two girls was murdered by his father and uncle on the orders of a local jigra.

Fortunately, the police rescued the second girl and produced her before a local magistrate to record a statement. The girl said she felt no threat to her life by her family and wanted to go with them instead of being shifted to Dar-ul-Aman, the DPO added.

The district police officer claimed that pictures that went viral are ‘clearly edited’.

The body of the girl was shifted to a nearby health facility for doctors to carry out medico-legal formalities and was later handed over to the family.