WATCH: Pilot enters flooded airport on luggage cart

Social media users hailed a “genius” pilot after a viral video showed him coming up with a unique technique to wade through a flooded airport.

The viral incident occurred at India’s Jaipur International Airport when several parts of the airport were waterlogged due to heavy rains in the last few days, an Indian media outlet reported.

The SpiceJet airline’s pilot was seen stepping out of a cab and requesting a staff member to get him a luggage cart.

He then stood on the luggage cart as the man pushed the cart through rainwater.

The video has since gone viral on social media as people hailed the pilot for his epic brainwave.

Monsoon rains across India, from June to September, offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies.

They are vital for agriculture — and therefore the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security for South Asia’s nearly two billion people — but also bring regular destruction.

However, relentless downpours and howling winds triggered landslides that resulted in the killing of at least 160 people in different parts of India.

Days of torrential monsoon rains have battered the southern coastal state of Kerala, with blocked roads into the Wayanad district disaster area complicating relief efforts.

In July, Mumbai’s city council ordered schools and colleges shut as a precautionary measure, reporting that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall”.

Many streets were under water in the coastal city after hours of heavy rain, with several bus and train services suspended on July 8.

In Bihar, 10 people were killed in separate lightning strikes, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a statement, asking people to “stay indoors during bad weather”.