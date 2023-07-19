WATCH: Pilot, husband thrashed for ‘torturing’ minor domestic worker

A pilot and her airline staffer husband were thrashed by local residents for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and torturing her.

The incident took place in Dwarka area of Indian capital New Delhi, wherein a pilot and her husband were thrashed by residents after it emerged that they had employed a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and had physically abused her.

The couple suspected of committing the crime Kaushik Bagchi (36) and his wife Poornima Bagchi (33) have been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code besides for violating the Child Labour Act.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

A video of the couple being thrashed by the residents went viral on social media. The video shows that the pilot – in her uniform – was dragged by her hair and repeatedly hit by multiple women.

At one point, she starts screaming “sorry” but the assault continues.

Her husband is seen being assaulted separately by a group of men. He tries to come to his wife’s rescue as some people intervene to stop the mob assault. The crowd dispersed after an elderly man intervened.

According to Indian media, the couple had employed the minor as a domestic help two months ago. The abuse came to light when a relative of the girl noticed several injury marks on her face and body and informed the police.

As word spread, an angry mob immediately gathered outside the couple’s residence at around 9 am and thrashed the couple.

The 10-year-old girl has been counseled and sent for a medical examination. According to police, the victim has injuries on her eyes and also has burn marks on her body.

DCP Harshvardhan confirmed that there are no allegations of sexual harassment against the accused couple. He further explained that the girl was employed through her relative, who also works in a nearby household.

“Action will be taken as per the law against those seen manhandling the couple in the video,” the officer said.