Pilots killed after two planes collide in airshow

In a shocking incident, two pilots were killed in a mid-air collision during an air race in Reno in the US state of Nevada.

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) said the two planes collided as they were landing at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), only the pilots of each plane were involved in the crash.

The FAA said that one pilot was flying a single-engine North American T-6G and the other was flying a single-engine North American AT-6B. The pilots were identified as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing.

An investigation will conducted an investigation to indetify the cause of incident. The air races are currently suspended according to airshow organization. This was the final year of the National Championship Air Races.

In a separate incident, two World-War-II-era airplanes collided Saturday at an air show in Dallas, US authorities said, with social media footage showing the aircraft crashing into each other and hitting the ground with a fiery explosion.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the two craft, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a smaller Bell P-63 Kingcobra, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Nor was it clear whether anyone survived the early afternoon crash, which occurred during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport.

While the number of casualties was not immediately known, “no spectators or others on the ground were reported injured”.